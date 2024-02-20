Assam: Youth From Sivasagar Goes Missing in Tamil Nadu

GUWAHATI: In a tragic incident, a youth from Gaurisagar area in Sivasagar district of Assam went missing in the southern state of Tami Nadu.
The 22-year-old youth has been identified as Anant Bora who boarded a train to the southern state in February and disappeared since then.
Unable to reach their son, the parents of the victim filed a missing report at the Gaurisagar police station.
Following the incident, police have launched an investigation to trace the missing youth.
Earlier in January, a man from Digboi in Tinsukia district went missing from a hotel in Arunachal Pradesh’s Hunli.
After the incident, a missing person case was registered at the Roing police station in Arunachal Pradesh. Despite their efforts, the police have not received any substantial leads or made progress in finding him.
The previous year, two persons from Tinsukia district in Assam disappeared after they went to Kerala in search of jobs.
The two individuals, Juna Aao (39) and Sonu Tanti (40), hailed from Gakherbheti village in the jurisdiction of the Talap police outpost in Doomdooma.
According to reports, both youths boarded a train to Kerala on March 18. However, upon reaching Tamil Nadu, Juna Aao reportedly fell unconscious on the train. Concerned about his health, Sonu Tanti contacted Juna Aao's family to inform them.
Hours later, Sonu reported that Juna Aao had lost his mental balance and was behaving erratically. It was during this period that Juna Aao disembarked at an unknown station in Tamil Nadu before they reached their destination and subsequently went missing.
Sonu remained on the same train and contacted his family, reporting that he was attacked by unidentified Tamil-speaking individuals who beat him with rods and sticks. Subsequently, Sonu's mobile phone was switched off.
The situation escalated when a photo of Sonu Tanti's mutilated body was shared with family members on Friday night through an unknown number on WhatsApp.
