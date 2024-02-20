Assam: Youth From Sivasagar Goes Missing in Tamil Nadu

GUWAHATI: In a tragic incident, a youth from Gaurisagar area in Sivasagar district of Assam went missing in the southern state of Tami Nadu.

The 22-year-old youth has been identified as Anant Bora who boarded a train to the southern state in February and disappeared since then.

Unable to reach their son, the parents of the victim filed a missing report at the Gaurisagar police station.

Following the incident, police have launched an investigation to trace the missing youth.