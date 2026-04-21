Munmun Dutta Reveals Gut-Friendly Summer Morning Routine With Probiotic Drinks and Ragi Ambali

Actress Munmun Dutta, popular for essaying the role of Babita in the superhit show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, on Monday morning gave a peek into her healthy summer morning routine, focusing on gut-friendly foods.

Taking to her social media account, the actress shared visuals of her breakfast, and highlighted the importance of digestive health during summers.

She wrote, “Made our morning glass of great gut health.”

In the first video, Munmun is seen preparing a buttermilk-based drink, which she called “morning glass of great gut health”.

The drink seems to have ingredients such as chopped onions, fresh coriander leaves, and a fermented base, making it a probiotic-rich drink.

In the other picture, Munmun wrote, “Ragi Ambali: Fermented overnight, great for gut microbiome and digestive health and very cooling for summer months.”

Talking about “Ragi Ambali”, it is a traditional fermented beverage made using ragi (finger millet).

The cooling drink is prepared by fermenting ragi overnight and is known for supporting gut microbiome and aiding digestion and keeping it cool. (IANS)

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