" ...my forever Sikander": Kiran Rao extends birthday greetings to Aamir Khan

Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan on Saturday turned 61.

Marking his birthday, his fans, friends, family members, and colleagues from the industry flooded social media with adorable wishes.

Aamir also received a heartfelt wish from his ex-wife and filmmaker Kiran Rao.

She reposted a special reel on her Instagram, originally shared by Aamir Khan Productions, showcasing his iconic on-screen moments.

"HBD to my forever Sikander," Kiran wrote.

Aamir and Kiran Rao got married in 2005. However, in 2021, the duo announced their separation. They continue to co-parent their son, Azad.

Prior to Kiran, Aamir was married to Reena Dutta. From his first marriage to Reena, Aamir has two children, Junaid and Ira.

Currently, Aamir is in a relationship with Gauri Spratt. (ANI)

Also Read: Sunny Deol hints at title change for Aamir Khan’s Lahore 1947