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" ...my forever Sikander": Kiran Rao extends birthday greetings to Aamir Khan

Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan on Saturday turned 61.
Aamir Khan
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Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan on Saturday turned 61.

Marking his birthday, his fans, friends, family members, and colleagues from the industry flooded social media with adorable wishes.

Aamir also received a heartfelt wish from his ex-wife and filmmaker Kiran Rao.

She reposted a special reel on her Instagram, originally shared by Aamir Khan Productions, showcasing his iconic on-screen moments.

"HBD to my forever Sikander," Kiran wrote.

Aamir and Kiran Rao got married in 2005. However, in 2021, the duo announced their separation. They continue to co-parent their son, Azad.

Prior to Kiran, Aamir was married to Reena Dutta. From his first marriage to Reena, Aamir has two children, Junaid and Ira.

Currently, Aamir is in a relationship with Gauri Spratt. (ANI)

Also Read: Sunny Deol hints at title change for Aamir Khan’s Lahore 1947

Aamir Khan
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