Nita Ambani honours Indian artisans at Swadesh; B-town stars attend celebrations

Nita Ambani, Founder-Chairperson of Reliance Foundation, honoured artists and artisans at the celebration of the Swadesh flagship store at Eros, dedicating the evening to India’s incredible legacy of artists and National Award-winning artisans.

The celebration was attended by numerous celebrities, adding a touch of glam to the event. Addressing the media, Nita Ambani honoured the National Award-winning artisans and called them the “pride of India and the stars of tonight.”

She said, “We welcome you to Swadesh. Today, we are celebrating the beginning of the festival season by honouring our artists and artisans. They are the pride of India and the stars of tonight. Today, we have with us several National award-winning artists and artisans. With happiness and respect, I would like to welcome them. They come from all across India. From Kashmir, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, Hyderabad, and Jaipur. Let’s give them a big round of applause. They are the true pride of our time. Have a great festive season.”

The artisians who were honoured by Nita Ambani include Biren Basak, Padma Shri Awardee (2021), renowned for Tangail and Jamdani weaves; V. Panneerselvam, Tanjore painter honoured with the Shilp Guru Award (2019) and National Award (2011); Shammi Bannu Sharma, seventh-generation miniature painter and National President Awardee (2014); GhanShyam Sarode, celebrated Paithani textile designer and handloom revivalist, and Gunjan Jain, Odisha Ikat textile artist and National Award winner (2024).

Apart from the artists, several noted Bollywood celebrities and industrialists also attended the event in their stunning outfits. The Bollywood couple Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone attended the celebration on the day of Dhurandhar’s release.

The couple looked stunning as they posed for the photos.

Akash Ambani, the Chairman of Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited, arrived with his wife Shloka Mehta at the Swadesh celebration to honour the Indian artists and artisians. Several other celebrities attended the event, including Madhuri Dixit, Yuvraj Singh, Hazel Keech, Aditi Rao Hydari and others. (ANI)

