Nayanthara’s first look as ‘Ganga’ from Yash’s Toxic unveiled

The makers of ‘Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups’ have shared the first look of actor Nayanthara from the film. The actress will be seen playing the character ‘Ganga’ in the upcoming movie led by actor Yash.

The new poster, unveiled on Wednesday, shows Nayanthara in a strong and serious look. The actress, in the poster, can be seen holding a gun while standing at what looks like the entrance of a large casino. The image gives a glimpse of her role as a powerful and fearless woman in the film.

Toxic is directed by Geetu Mohandas and stars Yash in the lead role. The film is set to release in theatres on March 19, 2026.

Director Geetu Mohandas expressed her views about casting Nayanthara and said that she wanted to show the actor in a different way on screen.

Mohandas, as per a release, said, “We all know Nayan as a celebrated star with a commanding screen presence, and a remarkable career spanning two decades but in Toxic, audiences will witness a talent that had been quietly waiting to explode. I wanted to portray Nayan in a way that she’s never been showcased before. But as the shoot progressed I began to see how closely her own personality echoed the soul of the character.”

The film is written by Yash and Geetu Mohandas. It is produced by Venkat K. Narayana and Yash under KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations. The technical team includes Rajeev Ravi as cinematographer, Ravi Basrur as music composer, and Ujwal Kulkarni as editor.

‘Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups’ is scheduled to release in theatres on March 19, 2026, during the festive weekend of Eid, Ugadi, and Gudi Padwa. (ANI)

Also Read: A R Rahman to make his acting debut in Prabhudeva-starrer ‘Moonwalk’