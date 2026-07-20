Netflix Acquires Ben Affleck’s AI Filmmaking Startup InterPositive in $587 Million Deal

Hollywood actor Ben Affleck is once again making headlines, not for his movie projects, but for his AI filmmaking start-up which has reportedly acquired a massive deal of $587 million with streaming platform Netflix.

In a company’s Form 10-Q report with the Securities and Exchange Commission, Netflix reportedly confirmed that it completed an acquisition in March for a total purchase price of approximately $587 million with Ben Affleck’s AI startup company InterPositive.

The disclosure came months after a Bloomberg report indicated Netflix’s March acquisition could amount to up to $600 million for Affleck and InterPositive’s investors, even if the total price for the company was less than that amount.

The filmmaking technology company named InterPositive, founded by Ben Affleck, develops AI-powered tools built by and for filmmakers. The company’s mission is to use emerging technology in ways that protect and expand creative choice. As stated by the Netflix press release, it is deeply aligned with their long-standing belief that innovation should serve storytellers and the creative process. (Agencies)

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