‘Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa’ storms to No. 1 on Netflix India within two days of premiere

Reality show ‘Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa’ has reportedly reached the number one spot on Netflix India within two days of its premiere, according to the show’s makers.

The reality show has drawn attention for its mix of interpersonal conflicts, strategic gameplay and emotional moments, with viewers discussing contestants and developments on social media, as per the press release.

The show is hosted by Farah Khan and Riteish Deshmukh. Reacting to the show’s early response, Farah thanked audiences for their support.

“Number one in just two days? I love the sound of that! Honestly, the amount of love Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa has received in such a short time has been unbelievable. It’s amazing to see people in India and across the world getting so invested in all the madness, mind games, drama and twists, “ Farah said in a statement.

Commenting on the twist, Farah said, “And now we’ve already reached our first termination! Believe me, you are all wondering who’s going to go out first... but so are we! We, as jailers, are inside the Lock Upp every single day, interacting with the inmates and watching everything unfold up close. We see the fights, the emotions, the strategies, the breakdowns and the things that even the inmates don’t realise they’re revealing.”

She added that the competition is expected to become more challenging in the coming days. “Their redemption journey is only going to get tougher from here, and we’ve got plenty of surprises left,” she said.

The upcoming episode will also see Kangana review the contestants’ performances from their first week before announcing the season’s first eviction. The episode will stream on July 4. The reality show streams on Netflix every Saturday to Wednesday at 8 pm. (ANI)

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