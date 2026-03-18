Netflix Unveils 'BTS: The Return' Trailer, Showcasing Band's Reunion and New Music

The trailer for the upcoming documentary 'BTS: The Return' is out now, giving fans a look at the global music group as they come back together after completing their military service.

The one-minute, fifty-five-second trailer follows the seven members of BTS as they reunite in Los Angeles to work on new music after spending time apart. The group, which debuted in 2013, has become one of the biggest pop acts in the world and has built a massive global fan base over the years.

According to a press release, the documentary will follow the group as they meet again in the studio and begin creating new music. It also shows how the members reflect on their journey, from their early days in Korea to becoming global music stars.

The documentary is also expected to feature moments from their reunion, including discussions about their time away from music, the changes they experienced, and their plans for the future. It also highlights the bond between the members as they return to working together after several years.

The documentary will stream worldwide on Netflix starting March 27, 2026. (ANI)

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