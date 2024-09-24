New mom Deepika Padukone shares humorous parenting insights

Actor Deepika Padukone, who welcomed her first child, a baby girl, with husband Ranveer Singh on September 8, has started to share glimpses of her life as a new mother. Following the joyful announcement of her daughter’s arrival, the actress has recently offered a lighthearted peek into her motherhood journey through social media.

On Monday, Deepika reshared an Instagram Reel that encapsulates the challenges of new parenthood in a humorous fashion. The video features a woman navigating a chaotic morning routine, humorously portraying what if “adults ate like newborns”.

It begins with her waking up on a sofa, heading to the kitchen, and struggling to eat at the dining table, ultimately passing out right after her first bite. Deepika accompanied the post with a GIF of a person peeking out from behind curtains, symbolizing her new phase of life. (ANI)

