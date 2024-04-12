New Poster of 'Phule' film unveiled on social reformer Jyotirao Phule's birth anniversary

On the 197th birth anniversary of social reformer Jyotirao Phule, the makers of the 'Phule' team unveiled a new poster. In the newly unveiled poster, lead actors Pratik Gandhi and Patralekhaa, portraying the iconic couple Mahatma Jyotirao Govindrao Phule and his wife, Dnyanajyoti Savitribai Phule, are depicted gazing towards the horizon, symbolising the dawn of a new era--a metaphor for the educational revolution initiated by them.

Speaking about the film, National Award-winning director Ananth Narayan Mahadevan expressed his desire to shine a spotlight on the prevailing social ills that continue to plague society today. "Mahatma and Jyotiba Phule fought against caste and gender discrimination, which unfortunately persists even today. I aim to reignite conversations about these pressing issues that demand our attention," remarked Mahadevan.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to Jyotirao Phule and said that the social reformer's relentless efforts in the fields of education and women empowerment have left an indelible mark on society. PM Modi took to his X social media account to reiterate his government's commitment to fulfilling the vision of the social reformer to empower the poor and marginalised. (ANI)

