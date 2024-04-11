‘DMK keeping people of Tamil Nadu trapped in old thinking’: Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Chennai: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Wednesday that the DMK is not only keeping Tamil Nadu trapped in old thinking and old politics but also going full steam ahead with its agenda of ‘Divide, Divide and Divide’ and rule.

Addressing a massive rally from the Vellore Fort grounds for BJP candidates from Vellore, Krishnagiri, Dharmapuri, Arani, Arakkonam and Tiruvannamalai Lok Sabha seats, PM Modi also accused DMK of engaging in corruption.

Lamenting DMK’s brand of politics, he said, “DMK contests on family politics, corruption and anti-Tamil culture.” He added that DMK’s family has destabilised the youth of Tamil Nadu and has facilitated systematic loot, depriving Tamil Nadu of its development. “Corruption is DMK’s copyright,” said PM Modi.

Attacking DMK’s brand of politics, the Prime Minister mentioned that the party even boycotted the ‘sthapana’ of the ‘Pavitra Sengol’ in the New Parliament Building that served as the founding symbol of India’s Independence.

“Our endeavour has always been to promote the Tamil Culture, be it the Kashi-Tamil Sangamam, Saurashtra-Tamil Sangamam or me speaking the Tamil language in the UN,” he said.

In his address, PM Modi made it clear that the 21st century is crucial for a ‘Viksit Bharat’ and a ‘Viksit Tamil Nadu’.

“Our government has laid the foundation for unprecedented development over the last 10 years to enable this. We have enabled big and bold decisions amidst a weak economy and a plethora of scams. Today, when India is achieving paramount success across arenas, the hard work, talent and potential of the people of Tamil Nadu have a significant contribution.”

PM Modi also pointed out the “unfortunate disregard and neglect of Katchatheevu Island”, accusing Congress-DMK policies of constantly threatening the lives of fishermen in Tamil Nadu. “The neglect of Katchatheevu Island, a big blunder of Congress, has perpetually threatened the lives of fishermen in Tamil Nadu.” He said that it was only our government that brought the Indian fishermen back.

Emphasising the importance of ‘Shakti’ for the people of Tamil Nadu, PM Modi said, that the INDI alliance aims to end the ‘Shakti’ which is dear to the people of Tamil Nadu.

Highlighting his government’s focus on the state, PM Modi said that it was pushing forward the defence corridor in Tamil Nadu that would change the face of the state. He also stated that there were several start-ups in the space sector from Tamil Nadu which have helped in the country’s space voyages.

Earlier, PM Modi was accorded a warm welcome by the people of Vellore. “I bow down to the history, mythology, and bravery of Vellore. Vellore created a pivotal revolution against the British, and presently, its robust support for the NDA showcases the spirit of ‘Fir ek baar Modi Sarkar’.”

He also introduced the BJP candidates, A C Shanmugham (Vellore), Sowmiya Anbumani (Dharmapuri), Balu (Arkonam), C R Narasimhan (Krishnagiri), Asuvathaman (Tiruvannamalai), A Ganesh Kumar (Arani), and appealed to the people to vote for them. (IANS)

