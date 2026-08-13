Nicholas Hoult to play Gilderoy Lockhart in HBO’s Harry Potter Season 2 series

Nicholas Hoult is all set to join the second season of HBO’s upcoming Harry Potter series. The actor, who recently received appreciation for playing Lex Luthor in James Gunn’s Superman, has been cast as Gilderoy Lockhart. The news was confirmed on Tuesday, August 11, through a social media post.

“Magical Me indeed. Now, how many autographs would you like? Nicholas Hoult has been cast as Gilderoy Lockhart in season two of the new HBO Original Harry Potter Series,” HBO’s post read. The character was previously played by Kenneth Branagh in the 2002 film Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets. Lockhart is one of the popular characters introduced in the second book of J.K. Rowling’s series, which will serve as the basis for Season 2. Nicholas Hoult has previously been part of several major franchises. He currently plays Superman’s nemesis Lex Luthor in Superman and is expected to return in the role in the upcoming sequel Man of Tomorrow, scheduled for 2027. The actor has also played Hank McCoy, better known as Beast, in the X-Men franchise. Some of his other popular films include Mad Max: Fury Road, The Menu, Renfield, Nosferatu and Juror #2. (Agencies)

Also Read: Atif Aslam on India ban: ‘I miss my fans, not the industry — and I thank those who banned me’