Nick Cannon says group chat with his children’s mothers was a bad idea

Actor and comedian Nick Cannon has admitted that creating a group chat with the six mothers of his children was not the best decision, as their conversations quickly became difficult to manage. Speaking on the On Par with Maury Povich podcast, Cannon said he had started a group chat involving Mariah Carey, Brittany Bell, Abby De La Rosa, Alyssa Scott, Bre Tiesi and LaNisha Cole, but the communication soon went "off the rails".

Asked whether the women got along, Cannon jokingly questioned how one defined getting along before clarifying that they remained civil but led separate lives.

Cannon, who has 12 children with the six women, also hinted that his upcoming Netflix docuseries would explore the complexities of their family dynamics.

Meanwhile, Bre Tiesi recently described Cannon as her "life partner" but said she would not continue the relationship if he had any more children. (IANS)

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