Mahesh Bhatt praises Anupam Kher’s journey from ‘Saaransh’ to ‘Ramayana’

Filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt penned a heartfelt letter to actor Anupam Kher, celebrating his 42-year journey from his debut film Saaransh (1984) to portraying Jatayu in Ramayana.

Reflecting on their long association, Bhatt praised Kher's growth as an actor and recalled their early days together. He expressed happiness at witnessing the actor's transformation and confidence over the years.

Bhatt also recalled Kher's performance as B. V. Pradhan in Saaransh, describing how certain experiences from the film appeared to have stayed with the actor throughout his journey.

He said watching Kher achieve success brought him immense happiness and hoped his journey would inspire aspiring actors from smaller towns to pursue their dreams.

Responding to the letter, Kher described himself as the happiest man on earth and called Bhatt's words the "most beautiful certificate for 42 years of work". The actor thanked the filmmaker for believing in him, describing him as his mentor, friend and teacher, and acknowledging his role in opening the doors of cinema for him through Saaransh. (IANS)

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