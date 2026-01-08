Nick Jonas grooves on Priyanka Chopra-Sunil Grover’s trending track

Proving why he is the National ‘Jiju’ yet again, Nick Jonas uploaded another clip on his social media, grooving to one of wife Priyanka Chopra’s latest songs.

Nick was seen vibing to the “Baby Slowly Slowly” track in his latest post on Instagram; however, not the official version, but the viral rendition by PeeCee on “The Great Indian Kapil Sharma Show Season 4”, where she was seen performing alongside comedian and actor Sunil Grover.

He was seen seated next to Priyanka, while “Baby Slowly Slowly” played in the backdrop. Dressed in a stunning yellow two-piece and a hat, Priyanka was visibly confused, while Nick enjoyed every beat of the “Baby Slowly Slowly” song. The text overlay on the video read, “My brain every five seconds.”

“Vacation eyes. Sound up,” Nick captioned the post.

As soon as the post was up, Insta users flooded the comments section with hilarious remarks such as, “Stop...we are already in your team jiju how can you win our hearts everyday more”, “Jijuuuuuuuu yaarrrrrr”, “Careful Nick… if you react any slower”, “Priyanka might file a missing rhythm report”, and “You gotta do a collab”.

The song gained a lot of popularity on social media after Priyanka was seen jamming with Sunil Grover as part of the comedy act during her recent appearance on “The Great Indian Kapil Sharma Show Season 4”. (IANS)

