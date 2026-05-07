Nick Jonas Shares ‘Princess Diaries’–Inspired Throwback of Priyanka Chopra from Golden Globes 2026

Delighting the fans across social media, singer-actor Nick Jonas shared a throwback video featuring wife-actor Priyanka Chopra from their Golden Globes 2026 appearance, offering a glimpse into their off-carpet chemistry.

Taking to Instagram, Jonas posted a reel from a hotel room where the couple were seen getting ready for the prestigious event.

The video is set to the iconic dialogue from the 2001 film ‘Princess Diaries’: “Princess, look out the window, and welcome to Genovia.”

The line was dedicated to Priyanka, who appears in the clip standing by a window in a blue gown, while Jonas captioned the post with a simple blue heart.

The couple had turned heads at the Golden Globes 2026, arriving together and making a striking impression on the red carpet. Priyanka wore a blue off-the-shoulder tiered Dior gown paired with Bulgari jewellery, while Jonas complemented her look in a classic tuxedo and bow tie.

Soon after Jonas shared the video, fans flooded the comments section with affectionate messages.

One follower wrote, “Princess is now a Queen,” while others called for “more cute couple stuff” and praised their “good bonding.” (ANI)

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