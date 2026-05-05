Met Gala 2026: Priyanka Chopra and Deepika Padukone to skip fashion’s biggest night

The countdown to the Met Gala 2026 has begun, but this year’s star-studded red carpet will miss two major Indian icons—Priyanka Chopra and Deepika Padukone—due to prior professional commitments. Their absence is expected to disappoint fans who have long admired their striking appearances at fashion’s biggest night.

Held annually on the first Monday of May in New York, the Met Gala marks the opening of the Costume Institute’s spring exhibition at the Metropolitan Museum of Art. Known for its extravagant themes and bold fashion statements, this year’s theme, “Fashion Is Art,” promises another visually spectacular evening.

According to sources, Priyanka Chopra will not attend the event as she is currently in the middle of a global press tour promoting the upcoming season of her series Citadel, which releases on May 6. Following this, she is scheduled to travel to Los Angeles for the Gold House Gala, where she will be honoured with the Global Vanguard Award for the second consecutive year. Her packed schedule has made it impossible for her to make an appearance at the gala.

Meanwhile, Deepika Padukone has also confirmed she will skip the Met Gala this year. The actress, who previously attended the event from 2017 to 2019, is currently focused on her film commitments. She is busy shooting for her upcoming projects, including King and Raaka, which are slated for release later this year and next year, respectively.

While fans will miss their iconic red carpet looks, anticipation remains high for their upcoming projects on screen. (Agencies)

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