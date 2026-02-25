Nick Reiner pleads not guilty in to brutal murders of parents Rob and Michele Reiner

Nick Reiner entered a plea of not guilty on Monday, February 23, in the murder case of his parents, Rob and Michele Reiner, who were found stabbed to death in their Brentwood home on December 14, 2025. According to Variety, Reiner appeared at the Los Angeles Superior Court dressed in a brown jumpsuit, with a shaven head, and spoke only to agree to a future court date of April 29. He faces two counts of murder with an enhancement that could result in either the death penalty or life imprisonment without the possibility of parole if convicted.

The 32-year-old is being represented by Kimberly Greene, a deputy public defender who took over the case after Reiner’s initial attorney, Alan Jackson, withdrew last month. There was no mention of Reiner’s mental state during the brief court appearance, as per Variety. District Attorney Nathan Hochman, speaking outside the courthouse, said his office has not yet decided whether to seek the death penalty.

Nick Reiner has publicly shared his history of drug addiction. In interviews, he disclosed attending 18 rehabilitation programs between the ages of 15 and 19.

In a discussion on Anna David’s recovery podcast, he recounted an incident in which he threw a rock through a window to demonstrate his need for medication, saying, “I was insane... I might as well demonstrate what crazy is,” as quoted by Variety.

The case has drawn significant public attention due to the prominence of the victims and the circumstances surrounding their deaths. Court proceedings are expected to continue in the coming months, with April 29 set as the next scheduled date. (ANI)

