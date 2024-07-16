Rapper Wiz Khalifa apologizes after being arrested for illegal drug possession

Rapper Wiz Khalifa was arrested in Romania over illegal drug possession charges. As the rapper was held by the authorities, a statement issued by Romanian anti-organized crime prosecutors DIICOT read, “During a recital held during a music festival held in the resort, Constanta county, [Khalifa] possessed over 18 grams of cannabis (risk drug) and consumed (onstage) another amount of cannabis under the shape of a craft cigarette.” It added, “We make it clear that, during the entire criminal process, the investigated persons benefit from the procedural rights and guarantees provided by the Code of Criminal Procedure, as well as the presumption of innocence.” Unlike the USA, Cannabis is illegal for recreational use in Romania.

Wiz Khalifa was in Romania to attend the Beach Please! Festival, where he performed on July 13. After his performance, as Khalifa was taking a break, he was seen being escorted out of the venue by authorities. A video of the same is now going viral. Wiz was charged with illegal drug possession but was later released from custody. Post his release, Wiz apologised to his fans on social media. He wrote, “Last night’s show was amazing. I didn’t mean any disrespect to the country of Romania by lighting up on stage. They were very respectful and let me go. I’ll be back soon. But without a big a** joint next time.” (Agencies)

Also Read: Diljit Dosanjh welcomes Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on stage

Also Watch: