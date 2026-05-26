Kangana Ranaut backs Aishwarya Rai at Cannes, slams critics of her red carpet looks

Actor Kangana Ranaut has come out to show support for Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, who recently turned heads at the Cannes Film Festival 2026.

In a strong-worded Instagram story, Kangana showed great admiration for Aishwarya.

Calling out the critics, the 'Queen' star wrote, "Fashion and style is a self-expression, it is one's own interpretation of life and their attitude, no woman owes anything to anyone, Ash looks great!! Those of you who want to see her any other way, why don't you show what you got?? She is not here to please you, she is glorious, if you are not used to seeing older women on red carpets, get used to them now. Thanks."

Along with her message, Kangana also shared a picture from Aishwarya Rai's Day 1 look, when she opted for Amit Aggarwal's custom sculptural gown. (ANI)

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