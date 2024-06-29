Nita Ambani Boosts Banarasi Sari Craft Ahead of Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant wedding

Banarasi saris are masterpieces of creativity, and they are undoubtedly perfect for every occasion. Ahead of her son Anant Ambani’s wedding, Reliance Foundation Founder and Chairperson, Nita Ambani, reached Varanasi and went shopping for the saris.

She met loom owners and weavers in Varanasi and purchased about 50-60 saris. She invited various Banarasi merchants and craftsmen to the hotel, where she chose saris. She placed orders with several weavers, showing her genuine admiration for their craftsmanship.

The Banarasi saris will get a boost in the international market as many Bollywood, Hollywood, and foreign guests will also come to Anant Ambani’s wedding.

The weavers expressed their happiness as they received orders of saris from the Ambani family.

Banarasi handloom weaver Chhote Lal Pal said that Nita Ambani liked his Lakkha Buti sari, “Ambani family is a well-known business family of India if Nita Ambani wears a sari made by me at her son’s wedding, then everyone will see it on TV and social media. She liked my sari and I am very excited. I am making their orders, and today the work done by my generation seems to be successful.”

He added, “We are old artisans of Banaras, we are the third generation, our grandfather and father were weavers, the saree we are making is called Lakhha Buti. The speciality of this sari is that there is a corner near the Aanchal in the sari, when we set up the loom once, we prepare the entire sari but to prepare this special sari, the loom is prepared thrice. Chunari and Piyari are used in auspicious events of the Hindu religion, it takes 60 to 62 days to make this sari.”

In making a sari, apart from the weaver, the help of 20 to 25 people is taken. First, there is preparation. The drawing is done. The design layout is made. The map is made. Punching is done. Then the leaves are cut. After this, this sari goes to the handloom. In this way, it passes through the hands of a total of 20 to 25 people.

Angika Hathkargha Handloom owner Akshay Kushwaha in Golaghat added that Nita Ambani had visited his loom. “We have received an order of 15 to 20 saris by Nita Ambani.”

All the saris are made of real zari, which will have silver and gold threads. Silver will be coated with 58-60 per cent and 1.5 per cent is gold. The sarees with gold and silver threads cost from Rs 1.5-2 lakhs to Rs 5-6 lakhs.

“These saris take a lot of time to be made. Nita Ambani has bought a special sari, which is called Hazara Buti which has about 35 thousand silver Buti. It takes 40-45 days to make a Hazara Buti sari.”

Banarasi weavers are very happy with the order of saris received for the wedding of the Ambani family. Many weaver families are getting work from this big order.

The highly anticipated wedding of Anant Ambani with industrialist Viren Merchant’s daughter Radhika Merchant will take place on July 12 at the prestigious Jio World Convention Centre in Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC), Mumbai. (ANI)

Also Read: Indian Actress Hina Khan Diagnosed With Breast Cancer

Also Watch: