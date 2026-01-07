Nita Ambani graces ‘United in Triumph’ event with World Cup winning captains

Reliance Foundation founder-chairperson Nita M Ambani graced the red carpet with the three World Cup-winning captains, Rohit Sharma, Harmanpreet Kaur and Deepika TC at Reliance Foundation’s initiative ‘United in Triumph’ in Mumbai on Monday.

Nita M Ambani, exuding grace, posed for the camera on the red carpet with the captains, sharing smiles as the event brought together champions from Indian cricket under one roof.

The event was organized to honour the efforts of the men’s T20 World Cup-winning 2024 team led by Rohit Sharma, which beat South Africa by seven runs at Barbados last year on the back of a fine pace choke by India in death overs and a fine half-century by Virat Kohli (76); the ICC Women’s World Cup-winning team, which beat South Africa by 52 runs courtesy of all-round shows by Shafali Verma (87 and two wickets) and Deepti Sharma (58 and 5/39) at Mumbai’s DY Patil Stadium; and the blind women’s team, which won the inaugural Women’s T20 World Cup for the Blind by beating Nepal by seven wickets in Sri Lanka last year, chasing down an easy total of 115 runs.

She said, “All three cricket teams, the men’s cricket team, the women’s cricket team and the blind cricket team of India are all here under one roof, and on behalf of every Indian, we are going to honour them tonight for giving us so much joy and happiness.”

Nita Ambani said, as per a press release, “I think we are starting the New Year’s with a very special occasion.”

Speaking about the unique power of sport and its transformational impact, Nita Ambani said, “Sport joins hearts and India. Today we are united in triumph. We are going to celebrate them and celebrate their victories.”

At the heart of the celebration were India’s three World Cup-winning captains — Rohit Sharma, Harmanpreet Kaur and Deepika TC — whose leadership, resilience and belief have shaped historic victories and inspired a nation. (ANI)

