Filmmaker Nitesh Tiwari highlighted the importance of film festivals in attracting fresh talent, encouraging emerging filmmakers and promoting diverse cinematic experiences at the ongoing International Film Festival of India (IFFI) 2026 in Goa.

Nitesh Tiwari's 'Ramayana' opened at the BRICS section of IFFI 2026. While speaking at the red carpet, Tiwari highlighted the significance of film festivals as they provide opportunities to young filmmakers. "I think they are very important for multiple reasons. First of all, to attract fresh talent and encourage the budding talent which already exists. To create a culture of a diverse cine viewing experience. Festivals like these really, really help a lot in spreading the word.

Those who even can't make it can learn from watching the reels, reading about them in the news. So that overall encouragement, you know, of growth of cinema, you know, is set out very very positively. Writers get to pitch their scripts, producers get to show their films to avoid." He added, "People from across the world, not just India, you know. Youngsters get to learn from various experiences of the industries onwards. Cinephiles get to watch the best cinema from the world. What else can you ask for? It's a great place to be." The multi-starrer Ramayana opened the BRICS segment, which will showcase films from all 11 member countries, along with contributions from partner countries, offering audiences an opportunity to explore diverse cinematic traditions and storytelling from across the BRICS nations, as per the press release shared by the Press Infomation Bureau of India.

Ramayana is directed by Nitesh Tiwari and produced by Namit Malhotra. It stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, Yash as Raavana, Sai Pallavi as Goddess Sita and Ravie Dubey as Lakshman. The music of the movie was composed by AR Rahman and Oscar winner Hans Zimmer. The film was released in India and worldwide on November 5. (ANI)

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