Singer Kailash Kher has revealed that his popular devotional song 'Piya Ghar Aavenge' was inspired by the peaceful final moments of his father, who passed away in 2008.

In an interaction with IANS, the singer recalled that his father appeared to leave the world in a state of bliss, rather than pain or distress. He said the experience of watching his father's soul depart towards the Supreme inspired him to write the song, which reflects the spiritual journey of a soul towards God.

"My father died in 2008, while my mother passed away in 2012. When my father was on his deathbed, when he was leaving his body and going to heaven, I thought about the soul meeting God. I wrote this song about how my father was leaving in bliss," Kailash told IANS.

He said his father remained peaceful during his final moments, unlike the usual perception of death being accompanied by pain or distress. Recalling the experience, he said his father appeared almost to be singing before passing away.

Kailash also clarified the inspiration behind the composition in response to claims circulating on social media, reiterating that his father's peaceful departure had prompted him to write it.

'Piya Ghar Aavenge', a fusion composition by Kailash Kher, Paresh Kamath and Naresh Kamath, was released on June 11, 2009, as part of the album 'Chaandan Mein', also known as 'Kailasa Chaandan Mein'. The song remains one of Kailash's popular devotional compositions. (IANS)

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