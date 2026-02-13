No section of society should be denigrated: SC orders title change for film ‘Ghooskhor Pandat’

The Supreme Court on Thursday directed the makers of the Netflix film ‘Ghooskhor Pandat’ to change its title, observing that it was denigrative of a particular community and could not be permitted under the Constitution.

A bench led by Justice BV Nagarathna issued notice to the respondent filmmakers and asked them to suggest an alternative title.

The Court also directed them to file an affidavit indicating the proposed new name and detailing any other changes made in compliance with its order. The matter has been listed for further hearing on February 19.

The Court was hearing a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) seeking a stay on the release and screening of the upcoming film, alleging that the title and promotional material promoted caste- and religion-based stereotyping and hurt the dignity and religious sentiments of the Brahmin community.

Emphasizing the principle of fraternity enshrined in the Constitution, the judge added that the framers were conscious of India’s diversity of races, castes and communities. “No section of the society should be denigrated. As long as late 40s the framers of Constitution were aware of the multitude of races, castes etc. So they introduced concept of fraternity. If you use your freedom to denigrate any section of the society we can’t permit it,” Justice Nagarathna remarked. (ANI)

