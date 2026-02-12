Ghooskhor Pandat controversy: FWICE demands pre-release screening; makers agree to change title

Manoj Bajpayee’s upcoming starrer Ghooskhor Pandat has been the talk of the town ever since Netflix announced it in the latest slate of releases in 2026. With the title hurting the sentiments of many, facing backlash, pulling down the teaser and burning the effigies of Neeraj Pandey and Manoj Bajpayee, the makers have seen it all. In the latest development, FWICE has now demanded that there should be mandatory screening of the film despite the makers agreeing to the title change.

Speaking to the Hindustan Times, FWICE president BN Tiwari stated that “We are fine with the decision to change the title, but that alone is not enough. We would like to watch the film and understand how the community is depicted, as a title usually stems from the essence of the narrative. We are shocked and surprised that such big names involving Neeraj and Manoj did this and used the name of the community in the title.”

He further said, “The title is derived from the story; that’s why we want a screening for the community. The film should not be released without the screening. The makers need to get a go-ahead from the community before releasing it. If they get it, then we don’t have any issue with it.”

“In fact, I also reached out to other concerned bodies, and they too stated that the title is not registered with them. If they would have got the title registered with us, we would have raised our concerns at that moment only. The film will not be released without a screening. If the makers do not agree, we will issue a non-cooperation notice and will not work with them going forward”, Tiwari concluded. (Agencies)

