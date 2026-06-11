Nora Fatehi brings Indian talent to global stage with FIFA World Cup 2026 song ‘Siir Siir’

Bollywood star Nora Fatehi has featured in Siir Siir, a newly released song that is part of the official music project for the FIFA World Cup 2026. Created in collaboration with music producer Sanjoy and French singer Vegedream, the track appears on the tournament’s official album, which brings together artists from diverse musical backgrounds worldwide.

Nora shared the song on her Instagram and described it as a proud moment of Indian representation on a global platform. She said the track blends various cultural influences, reflecting her Moroccan and Canadian roots, along with the strong impact India and the South Asian community have had on her journey.

Calling the project a “full-circle moment,” Nora said she aimed to create a song that feels both global and unique, bringing together different cultures, sounds, and people. She added that contributing to a FIFA World Cup project felt surreal and expressed hope that the song would help introduce the sounds of the East to a worldwide audience.

A significant Indian presence was involved in the making of the music video, including the choreographer, dancers, stylists, and other members of the creative team. Nora highlighted their contributions, noting that Indian talent played a key role in bringing the vision of Siir Siir to life. (ANI)

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