NYIFF 2026: Assamese Films Romantic Affairs and Aakuti in Competition

The Assamese feature films Romantic Affairs and Aakuti (Longing), directed by Monjul Baruah and Snigdha P. Roy respectively, have achieved a significant international milestone by being selected for the competition section of the New York Indian Film Festival (NYIFF) 2026.

According to the list of nominations, Romantic Affairs and Aakuti (Longing) feature among some of the leading titles this year, including films such as Baksho Bondi, Victoria, Flowers of Acacia, Boong, and The Elysian Field. All of these films have emerged as major contenders across categories.

Romantic Affairs has been nominated for Best Film and Best Actress (Kasvi Sonkorison), while Aakuti (Longing) has been nominated for Best Debut Film and Best Child Actor (Kavisha Mahanta).

Celebrating the recognition, the producer of Romantic Affairs, Sanjive Narain, wrote on Instagram, “With nominations for Best Film and Best Actress, this moment feels truly special. More than an achievement, it feels like a reminder of why we started this journey.” Similarly, Tanuja P. Roy, executive producer of Aakuti, shared on Facebook, “Grateful, overwhelmed, and excited for what lies ahead. This is just the beginning.”

Aakuti traces the emotional journey of a child and the quiet, tender bond between a father and daughter as they try to navigate life, while Romantic Affairs is a coming-of-age tale of a young girl moving through tumultuous teenage years filled with choices and experiences that shape her identity.

The New York Indian Film Festival is North America’s oldest and most prestigious film festival, showcasing cinema from India and the Indian diaspora. Presented by the Indo-American Arts Council, NYIFF celebrates alternative and independent cinema from the global Indian community.

The 2026 edition, scheduled to take place in New York City from May 28 to May 31, continues this tradition by presenting a curated selection of feature films, documentaries, and short films that reflect the diversity and evolution of Indian storytelling. Lakshmipriya Devi’s Boong and Anmol Sidhu’s Flowers of Acacia are scheduled to be the opening and centerpiece films of the festival, respectively, while Jeejivisha Rajshekhar Kale’s Tighee (Motherhood) is set to be the closing film, stated a press release.

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