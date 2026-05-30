‘Off Campus’ Season 2 Confirmed: Allie and Dean’s Steamy College Romance Takes Center Stage

The sports romantic drama Off Campus has been officially confirmed for a new season. The first season successfully captivated audiences and left them eager for what’s next for the upcoming season. Much to the excitement of fans, the team is all set to rekindle the spark between the fan-favourite couple, whose steamy chemistry has garnered even more attention than Garrett and Hannah.

After winning over audiences with its slow-burning college romance, Off Campus, based on Elle Kennedy’s bestselling novel, is now heading into its second season. On Thursday, May 28, the makers announced that filming for the drama is set to begin soon.

Elle Kennedy shared a sneak peek of the new season, showing Hannah and Garrett soaking up the love, with Wells in a red dress, Garrett in a black suit, and Allie (Mika Abdalla) and Dean (Stephen Kalyn) joining them. The author also teased fans, writing, “Off Campus continues with Allie & Dean in Season 2.” If production stays on schedule, fans can likely expect to see the new season next year, in 2027.

Since the news has become a hot topic among audiences and on social media, fans can’t keep calm and are eagerly expressing their excitement about the new season. One fan wrote, “Can we get 2 more seasons by tomorrow, pretty please.” Another user jotted, “screaming crying throwing up.”

“YESSSSSS BEST DAY OF MY ENTIRE LIFETIME,” one more user shared his happiness. Another fan wrote, “Let’s freaking goooo!! I cannot wait.” Alongside Ella Bright and Belmont Cameli, the new season will delve into the love story of Stephen Kalyn and Mika Abdalla, who have built their own fanbase as Dean and Allie. Antonio Cipriano, Jalen Thomas Brooks, Julia Sarah Stone, and Khobe Clarke are also expected to return to Briar University. (Agencies)

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