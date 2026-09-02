‘Ohh My Dog’ Puts Assam’s Local Flavour and Talent on Bollywood’s Big Screen

Pankaj Tripathi-starrer Ohh My Dog was released in cinemas on August 7, 2026. The movie has a special connection with Assam as it features a major story based in the state and has been filmed in Dibrugarh, and highlights local cultural traditions and regional actors while spotlighting human-animal relationships. The film has been written and directed by Amit Rai and follows two separate adventures unfolding on the same day- one in Dibrugarh, Assam and the other in Patna, Bihar.

In the Assam storyline, a clever schoolboy named Apu goes on a mission to find his missing pet dog, Momo. Filmed extensively across Dibrugarh, the movie offers audiences an authentic view of the region. It showcases local cultural elements, including Gayan-Bayan-a traditional performance from Assam's centuries-old Vaishnavite heritage-and features several artists from the region.

The film's universal theme has won hearts of the audience. However, critics have also stated that the movie struggles with its execution and pacing. Rather than supporting each other, the back-and-forth edits between the Assam and Bihar storylines frequently disrupt the flow of both narratives. The film often feels like two separate movies running side-by-side due to extra reaction shots, drawn-out chases, and repeated scenes.

Despite these structural flaws, Ohh My Dog remains significant for providing visibility to Assam on a national platform. By using Dibrugarh as a primary setting, featuring local actors, and showcasing Assamese culture, the film builds a meaningful bridge between regional talent and mainstream Bollywood, which remains a rarity in Hindi cinema. At its core, the movie combines an entertaining adventure with a quiet plea for audiences to show compassion toward stray animals in urban communities. (Agencies)

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