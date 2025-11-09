'Older people hide affairs': Twinkle Khanna’s bold statement sparks debate

In an episode of Two Much, the hosts and guests were asked to disclose if they agree or not with the statement, "Older people are better at hiding their affairs than younger people". Farah Khan, Ananya Panday and Twinkle Khanna agreed, co-host Kajol didn't. Twinkle said, "Older people are much better, lots of practice."

Shortly after, Twinkle shared her views by saying, "Older people are much better, lots of practice." Kajol disagreed and remarked, "I feel younger people are much better at hiding everything about their lives, affairs." Ananya mentioned, "Because of social media, everything comes out anyway." Subsequently, they talked about another remark that said, "Today’s kids change their partners faster than they change outfits." Twinkle once more agreed and explained, "It’s a good thing because in our time, it was like, ‘What will people say? We can’t do this.’ They are changing their partners quickly, and I think it’s a good thing." "It’s much easier for them because they have no baggage. They are like, ‘This is not working. Let’s move on quickly'", she remarked. (Agencies)

