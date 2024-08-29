‘One particular heartbreak pushed Matthew Perry towards ketamine’

Matthew Perry’s ketamine addiction was probably linked to a break-up he had years ago, one of his former girlfriends and assistant claims. Katyi Edwards, who dated Matthew in 2006, says that his breakup with Rachel Dunn turned him back towards drugs.

Perry dated several celeb actresses, such as Julia Roberts, Gwyneth Paltrow, and Cameron Diaz. However, Katyi claims that Rachel was the “love of his life”.

Perry reportedly dated Rachel for around two years. Katyi claims that Rachel was the reason Perry stayed sober. She told the publication that Matthew “was not doing drugs” when he was with Rachel. However, she says Perry went back to drugs after their break-up.

“I think she kept him grounded. But it seems like after he broke up with her, that’s when I noticed the, you know, addiction in full gear,” she told the outlet.

She added that he regretted breaking up with her. “Afterwards, he lived with a lot of regret. Their love was very simple...and she loved him before he was huge and he just spiralled afterwards,” she said.

Katyi said that Rachel, who was 14 years younger than him, “was the love of his life” and “he was happy, content” during the time they dated.

She told The Mirror that the breakup acted as a trigger for Perry’s addiction. “And they say everybody has a kind of trigger or turning point in their addiction where you just didn’t care anymore? And I’m pretty sure that breakup kind of started it.”

Katyi stated that Perry regretted not achieving some milestones in this life, like getting married and having kids. She claims that he wanted to marry Rachel. “I think that he regrets not marrying her...I know that he wanted kids, and I think that he struggled with time flying by. He hadn’t tackled some milestones that he wanted to.”

“He loved her so much...he was the happiest with her.” Perry confessed to his love for Rachel in a 2004 interview. “With Rachel in my life, I know that I can be very committed and not some selfish guy,” he said at the time.

Matthew Perry was found dead at his Los Angeles home on October 28, 2023. He drowned due to an overdose. An investigation was opened into his death and five people have been charged. (Agencies)

