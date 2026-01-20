Oscar-winning composer MM Keeravani composes music for Republic Day parade

Oscar-winning composer MM Keeravani said he feels honoured to have been given the opportunity to compose the music for the Republic Day Parade 2026.

Taking to X on Monday, MM Keeravani wrote, “Dear all, Vande Mataram! On the occasion of the 150th anniversary of the iconic song Vande Mataram, I feel deeply honoured and privileged to have composed the music for the 26th January Republic Day Parade, under the aegis of the Ministry of Culture. This grand presentation will be performed by 2,500 artists from across India. Stay tuned as we come together to celebrate the spirit of our nation — Vande Mataram!” (ANI)

