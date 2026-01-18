First Republic-Day parade since ‘Op Sindoor’ to feature flypast of 29 aircraft

NEW DELHI: The first Republic Day Parade to be held after Operation Sindoor last year promises a special display of military might through cutting-edge defence platforms and a grand flypast by 29 aircraft, an official said on Saturday.

The special display of military power in the Parade is expected to be in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s high praise for “Make in India” weapons and drones that proved their mettle during Operation Sindoor in May 2025.

This year’s Republic Day Parade will uniquely blend 150 years of ‘Vande Mataram’, India’s military might, including Brahmos and Akash missiles, and rich cultural diversity through 30 vibrant tableaux, according to the Ministry of Defence.

The flypast will showcase Rafale, Su-30, P8i, C-295, Mig-29, Apache, LCH, ALH, Mi-17 in different formations.

The Parade will feature cutting-edge defence platforms and a spectacular cultural performance by 2,500 artists, celebrating Vande Mataram and Atmanirbhar Bharat, the Ministry of Defence said.

The Indian Army will be represented by a Mounted Column of 61 Cavalry and Battle Array Formation (for the first time) as well as seven marching contingents. “HMRV (High Mobility Recce Veh — BFSR and ATGM) and Dhruv Heptr, T-90, Main Battle Tank Arjun, BMP-II and NAMIS-II Nag Missile System, IOC (Integrated Operational Centre), UGVs, ATV (All Terrain Veh), LSV (Light Strike Veh) with Trailer (Robotic Mules and UGV), Shaktiban, ATAGS and Dhanush, URLS and Brahmos, Akash and MRSAM, Drone Shakti and Glacier ATV will be the main attractions in the mechanized columns,” the Ministry of Defence added.

European Council President Antonio Costa and the European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen will be the Chief Guests at this year’s Republic Day Parade, it said.

The Ministry of Defence said that the Republic Day Parade will include a total of seven marching contingents of the Army, including animal contingent, comprising of Zansker ponies, Bacterian camel and dogs with Handlers Contingent, SCOUTS Contingent, RAJPUT Contingent, ASSAM Contingent, JAK LI Contingent, ARTY Contingent, BHAIRAV Contingent in ‘Uncha Kadam taal’ and Ladakh Scouts will march post the saluting dais. A total 18 marching contingents and 13 bands will take part in the Republic Day Parade-2026. (IANS)

