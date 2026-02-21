Oscars 2026: Last year’s acting winners return as presenters

In keeping with a long-standing Academy Awards tradition, the 2025 acting winners will return to the Oscars stage, this time as presenters at the 2026 ceremony.

Best actress winner Mikey Madison (Anora), best actor winner Adrien Brody (The Brutalist), best supporting actor winner Kieran Culkin (A Real Pain) and best supporting actress winner Zoe Saldana (Emilia Perez) are all set to present at the 2026 Oscars, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

The announcement was made by executive producer and showrunner Raj Kapoor and executive producer Katy Mullan, marking the first batch of presenters confirmed for this year’s ceremony.

Madison’s victory last year was one of the biggest talking points of the night. Her win contributed to ‘Anora’ securing five trophies, the most of any film at the 2025 ceremony- including the coveted best picture award.

The return of the four acting winners continues the Oscars’ tradition of having the previous year’s winners hand over the statuettes in the acting categories, though it remains unclear which awards they will present this year.

The 2026 Oscars will be hosted by Conan O’Brien for the second consecutive year. The ceremony is scheduled to air live on ABC and Hulu from the Dolby Theatre on Sunday, March 15. This year’s nominations are led by ‘Sinners,’ which has earned a record-breaking 16 nods. The best actor category includes Timothee Chalamet (Marty Supreme), Leonardo DiCaprio (One Battle After Another), Ethan Hawke (Blue Moon), Michael B. Jordan (Sinners) and Wagner Moura (The Secret Agent).

Among the musical highlights, only two best original song nominees- ‘Golden’ from KPop Demon Hunters and ‘I Lied to You’ from ‘Sinners’, have been confirmed for live performances during the telecast. (ANI)

