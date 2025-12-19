Oscars to move to YouTube in 2029 after a long partnership with ABC

The Oscars are headed to YouTube. After years of association with ABC which was official broadcaster of the Academy awards, the Oscars 2029 will be broadcast on YouTube.

“Beginning in 2029, the Oscars will broadcast exclusively on YouTube for free globally and on YouTube TV in the U.S.,” YouTube announced. YouTube’s coverage will include the red carpet, behind the scenes content, and Governors Ball access. The deal runs through 2033, according to an Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences press release.

ABC will continue to broadcast the 100th edition of Oscars in 2028 which will also be the last on the network. Rumours of YouTube trying to acquiring the rights to the Oscars had been doing the rounds for a while. They were confirmed on Wednesday with an official announcement.

“This collaboration will leverage YouTube’s vast reach and infuse the Oscars and other Academy programming with innovative opportunities for engagement while honouring our legacy,” Academy CEO Bill Kramer and Academy President Lynette Howell Taylor said in a statement.

Oscars won’t be the first awards show to be streaming exclusively on digital platform. Since 2024, Netflix has been streaming the Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards on its platform as part of a “multi-year partnership.” (Agencies)

Also Read: Chris Hemsworth talks about his 'complicated times' with wife Elsa Pataky