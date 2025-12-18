Chris Hemsworth talks about his 'complicated times' with wife Elsa Pataky

Hollywood star Chris Hemsworth and his wife Elsa Pataky, who have been married since 2010, experienced some "complicated times" in their relationship. He went on to add that "having fun" has been key to the success of their romance. He said on the On Purpose with Jay Shetty podcast: "Both having a sort of adventurous spirit, making time for one another. I think the complicated times have been when it's been all work, all kids, and all of a sudden the 'us' in the relationship is sort of non-existent.

"You're just kind of managing a household or the work-family schedule. Elsa will be off at work, and I'll be off at work and then it's chaos with kid time, and so sort of removing ourselves from all of that and just having time for the two of us and making space for each other rather than the rest of the world that can be so all-consuming." (IANS)

