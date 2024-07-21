Pakistani actor Fawad Khan apologies to Indian fans over 8-year hiatus

‘It was not in my hands’

The Pakistani heartthrob Fawad Khan enjoys a huge fan following in India. The actor garnered immense popularity not only in his country but also in India after his TV serials Zindagi Gulzar Hai and Humsafar became superhits. Amid his growing fan following, he got offers from across the border that added more stars to his stardom.

The actor had featured in a few Bollywood projects like Khoobsurat, Kapoor & Sons and Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. However, his time in India was cut short after a ban was imposed on Pakistani artists working in India after the Uri terror attack in 2016. However, if reports are to be believed, the actor is set to make a Bollywood comeback soon.

Promoting his new supernatural show Barzakh, Fawad expressed his gratitude to the Indian audience as he went on to apologise for his time away from the Indian cinema and addressed his rumoured comeback.

Talking about his absence from Indian cinema, Fawad apologised to his Indian fandom during his interview, “I have always been very thankful to fans who have waited for me and I apologize for making them wait for so long. But it was not in my hands.”

“I’m a firm believer that everything has its own time... You say that ‘absence makes the heart grow fonder’ but we also have another saying, ‘aankh ojhal, pahaad ojhal’ (out of sight, out of mind’). This also happens,” the actor added.

After an eight-year gap, Fawad Khan is reportedly gearing up to make a Bollywood comeback in a film with Vaani Kapoor. Addressing the same, Khan told Something Haute, “Oh my god, I don’t know about a Bollywood comeback but main yeh zaroor kahoonga ki there is stuff that is going to come out. There will be stuff that will go into production… Aayega, aayega, aayega.”

Further speaking, Fawad talked about his future projects, without revealing weather it’s been made in Bollywood or in Pakistani cinema.

“We’re doing some things and not one but two things are coming. One is probably going on floors next year, fingers crossed. Then there are other things as well. I’m saying waqt batayega aur bohot jald batayega,” he said.

Meanwhile, Fawad has reunited with his Zindagi Gulzar Hai co-star Sanam Saeed in the mystical show “Barzakh”. In India, the show is streaming on Zee5. (Agencies)

