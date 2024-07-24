Pakistani singer Rahat Fateh Ali Khan refutes reports of arrest at Dubai airport

Reports of Pakistani singer Rahat Fateh Ali Khan’s arrest started doing rounds online on Monday. Many publications claimed that the singer had been arrested from the Dubai airport over a defamation complaint lodged by his former manager Salman Ahmed. However, it turned out that the news of the arrest was nothing but a false rumour.

The singer took to his X account and revealed that he has not been arrested in any case in Dubai. He clarified that he is working on some new projects in UAE and will soon return to his country.

“I am Rahat Fateh Ali Khan, your Rahat Fateh Ali Khan. I came here (to Dubai) to record songs... Everything is fine. I request you not to pay any attention to disgusting rumours. These reports are not true,” he said.

Rahat also urged his fans to not believe in fake news and false rumours and asked for their continued support.

“News circulating regarding the arrest of Rahat Fateh Ali Khan is fake and baseless. Regards Team RFAK,” read the caption of the video. Previously, Pakistan’s Geo News reported that Rahat had dismissed Ahmed a few months earlier following a dispute. The report claimed that both the parties had filed cases against each other. (Agencies)

