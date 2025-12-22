Pakistan’s truth is being exposed: Minister Anil Vij on Dhurandhar

Haryana Cabinet Minister Anil Vij on Saturday praised the premise of the movie Dhurandhar, which features Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan and Sara Arjun in key roles.

Praising the film, the Haryana cabinet minister said that Dhurandhar is one of those films that attempts to reveal a hidden truth and claimed that it showcases the reality of Pakistan.

He further added that preparations for terrorist attacks around the world take place in Pakistan, and the film exposes the truth about the country.

“The film attempts to show what is usually never seen... The film tries to show how the networks operating there are being dismantled within their own country. This is the first film of its kind that attempts to reveal a hidden truth. It attempts to show all the activities that have been taking place over the years... It’s being banned in Muslim countries because they don’t want to see the truth about themselves. I also heard that Pakistan wants to make a counter-film because this film shows the reality of Pakistan... Preparations for terrorist attacks around the world are being made there, in every home, which is why they don’t like it. Their truth is being exposed...” Vij told reporters. (ANI)

Also Read: ‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day’ Wraps Shooting, Director Confirms