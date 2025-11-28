Palaash Muchhal discharged from hospital, wedding with Smriti Mandhana still on hold

Music composer Palaash Muchhal was discharged from a Mumbai hospital on Wednesday, three days after he was admitted, after he complained of difficulty in breathing and chest pain. Palaash is Indian cricketer Smriti Mandhana's fiancé. The pair were scheduled to marry on Sunday; however, the wedding was postponed indefinitely due to a medical emergency after Smriti's father had to be rushed to the hospital due to heart-related issues.

Palaash was initially rushed to a hospital in Sangli, where he was set to marry Smriti on Sunday. He was later shifted to a facility in Mumbai.

A report on NDTV stated that the hospital management confirmed news of Palaash's discharge.

A day earlier, Smriti's father, Shrinivas Mandhana, was also discharged from the hospital. There has been no word on Smriti and Palaash's wedding which remains on hold even as rumours of Palaash cheating swirl on the internet.

Screenshots of old flirty messages sent by Palaash to a girl while he was in a relationship with Smriti also surfaced online, fuelling the theories of cheating.

Soon after the postponement was announced, reports surfaced claiming that Palash Muchhal's family had flown back to Mumbai from Sangli, where the wedding was to take place. This fuelled growing speculation about the true reason behind the sudden change of plans. (Agencies)

