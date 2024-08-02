‘Panchayat 3’ Success Effect: Banrakas aka Durgesh Kumar Celebrates Major Milestone; Buys First Home in Mumbai

‘Panchayat” actor Banrakas aka Durgesh Kumar’s journey defines a triumph of talent and perseverance. Actor Durgesh Kumar, known for his endearing portrayal of Banrakas in the popular web series “Panchayat”, has achieved a significant milestone in his life. The talented artist recently purchased his first property in the bustling city of Mumbai, marking a momentous occasion that resonates with his journey from struggles to success. Durgesh Kumar, who has always been candid about his past challenges, took to social media to share the exciting news.

On Wednesday, he posted a snapshot of his new house keys on Instagram, accompanied by the heartfelt caption: “Aapna Ghar..... Mumbai main thanks. Babuji Harekrishna Choudhary Aashirwad k liye” (Translation: “Our home... heartfelt thanks to Babuji Harekrishna Choudhary’s blessings”). The internet erupted with congratulatory messages, celebrating Durgesh’s achievement.

Durgesh’s journey to this moment has been anything but ordinary. While he gained recognition as Banrakas in “Panchayat”, his path to success was paved with determination and resilience. In an interview with Lallantop, he candidly shared, “This is no place to try. This place is filled with crazy people. All the successful people you see today, including Manoj Bajpayee and Pankaj Tripathi, who were my seniors at the National School of Drama or even Nawazuddin Siddiqui, they are all half crazy people, nobody discloses this. This is the kind of struggle and dedication it takes to survive in the industry.”

Durgesh Kumar honed his craft at the prestigious National School of Drama (NSD). His acting journey began with Imtiaz Ali’s 2014 film “Highway”, where he shared the screen with Alia Bhatt and Randeep Hooda. Despite small roles in subsequent films like “Sultan” and “Sanju”, it was his portrayal of Banrakas that truly catapulted him into the limelight. His recent film appearance in Laapataa Ladies, directed by Kiran Rao, further showcased his versatility.

As Durgesh Kumar steps into his new abode, fans and well-wishers celebrate not only his achievement but also the spirit of persistence and passion that defines his journey. His iconic character Banrakas will forever remain etched in the hearts of viewers, and now, with his own house keys in hand, Durgesh Kumar continues to inspire aspiring artists across the nation. (Agencies)

Also Read: 'Citadel: Honey Bunny' Starring Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu to Premiere November 7

Also Watch: