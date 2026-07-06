Pandavani legend and Padma Vibhushan Teejan Bai dies at 72; PM Modi pays tributes

Padma Vibhushan awardee and legendary Pandavani exponent Teejan Bai, who dedicated more than five decades to preserving and popularising Chhattisgarh’s rich folk storytelling tradition, passed away in Raipur on Sunday. She was 72.

According to reports, the legendary folk singer had been undergoing treatment at AIIMS Raipur for the past several weeks after battling prolonged health issues. Her condition reportedly worsened around 3:15 a.m. following which she breathed her last.

The news of her demise was confirmed by Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai, who paid tribute to the celebrated folk artist and remembered her for taking the cultural heritage of the state to audiences across India and the world.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday paid heartfelt tributes to Padma Vibhushan awardee and legendary Pandavani exponent Teejan Bai, describing her death as an “irreplaceable loss” to India’s art and cultural landscape. The veteran folk artist passed away in Raipur at the age of 72 after a prolonged illness.

In a message shared on X, the Prime Minister remembered Teejan Bai for giving Chhattisgarh’s traditional Pandavani art form global recognition through her powerful performances. Calling her contribution to Indian folk culture unparalleled, he also extended condolences to her family and admirers during this difficult time.

“I am deeply saddened by the passing of the renowned Pandavani singer Tijan Bai ji. Through her grand performances, she gave this folk art form of Chhattisgarh a unique identity across the world. Her departure is an irreplaceable loss to the world of art and culture. In this hour of grief, my condolences are with her family and admirers. Om Shanti!” PM Modi wrote.

Expressing his condolences, Deo Sai said, “Teejan Bai has passed away, who was honoured with the Padma Vibhushan and Padma Shri. She had brought glory to Chhattisgarh across the entire country and the world. We pay humble tribute to her.”

Born on April 24, 1956, in Ganiyari village in Durg district, Teejan Bai emerged as one of India’s most celebrated folk artists. She gave her first public performance at the age of 13 and went on to transform the traditional art of Pandavani, a musical narration of stories from the Mahabharata.

At a time when women traditionally performed Pandavani in the seated Vedamati style, Teejan Bai broke convention by becoming the first woman to adopt the powerful standing “Kapalika” style, a performance form that had largely been dominated by male artists.

Over a career spanning more than 50 years, she carried the folk tradition of Chhattisgarh to audiences across Asia, Europe and several other parts of the world. Despite facing social resistance during her early years, she remained committed to preserving and promoting Pandavani, inspiring generations of performers while earning international recognition for the art form. Her contribution to Indian folk culture was recognised with several of the country’s highest honours, including the Padma Shri, the Padma Bhushan, the Padma Vibhushan and the Sangeet Natak Akademi Award. (ANI)

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