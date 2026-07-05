India to build full electronics value chain: Prime Minister Narendra Modi

SANAND: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday inaugurated the CG Semi Outsourced Semiconductor Assembly and Test (OSAT) facility in Gujarat's Sanand, highlighting India's growing momentum in semiconductor manufacturing and its vision to become a global chip hub.

Addressing the event here, the Prime Minister said he was confident the facility would soon achieve its production target.

He said, "I've been told that 200 million chips will be produced here every year from now on. I am firmly confident that you will achieve it soon. This confidence also stems from the fact that the Semicon India programme is gaining momentum. STEP BY STEP, BRICK BY BRICK, and now CHIP BY CHIP. We have set a target of manufacturing 500 million chips annually. I am confident that you will achieve this target very soon. I extend my heartfelt congratulations to the entire team at CG Semi."

PM Modi said India has become the world's second-largest mobile manufacturer and exporter, with electronic production rising nearly seven times and electronics exports increasing about eleven times since 2014.

"Today, India is the world's second-largest mobile manufacturer and also the second-largest mobile exporter. Today, India's total electronic production has increased by nearly 7 times compared to 2014. Electronics exports have increased by nearly 11 times," he said.

PM Modi said that India's semiconductor growth is not sudden but part of a decade-long electronics revolution. He explained that India is now moving from finished products to components and finally to semiconductors, aiming to build the entire electronics value chain within the country. He described this as a key step in the roadmap for a developed India and the next phase of the 'Make in India' initiative.

Highlighting India's semiconductor ambitions, PM Modi said, "Five years ago, India resolved that we would make the country a semiconductor hub. We have moved forward with the mantra of Design in India, 'Make in India', and today, commercial production of chip packaging is also starting in the country's third semiconductor plant." (ANI)

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