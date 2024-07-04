Parents land in trouble for dressing infant in jail uniform with Darshan’s prisoner number

A couple who got a photoshoot done of their infant child dressed in jail uniform with jailed Kannada superstar Darshan’s prisoner number written on it have landed in trouble with the state child rights body taking suo moto cognizance of the matter and directing the police to track them down.

The photo of the baby in a white dress, and the image of handcuffs with the jailed actor Darshan’s prisoner number had gone viral on social media in Karnataka, raising concerns. The Karnataka State Commission for Protection of Child Rights took suo moto cognizance of the matter and registered a case. The commission has also asked the state police to locate the parents.

Shashidhar Kosambe, member of the Commission, stated on Wednesday that the photo shoot of the baby in this manner is condemnable and hence cognizance was taken of the matter. Those who got the photo shoot done will be found and legal action would be initiated against them.

He stated that this is also a clear violation of the Juvenile Justice Act. Action would be initiated under all provisions of the law, he added.

Meanwhile, Darshan’s prisoner number ‘6106’ has gone viral on social media with fans of the actor getting it tattooed and vehicles sporting number ‘6106’. The film chamber has also been approached for registration of titles like ‘Khaidi no 6106’. The authorities have expressed concern about these developments.

Darshan, his 'partner' Pavithra Gowda, and 15 others were arrested on charges of murdering Renukaswamy (33), a resident of Chitradurga.

The probe revealed that Renukaswamy, a big fan of Darshan, had sent derogatory messages to Pavithra Gowda on social media. The victim was allegedly kidnapped, brought to Bengaluru, kept in a shed, and tortured to death. Darshan is presently in judicial custody till July 4. (IANS)

