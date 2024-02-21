“Pathaan 2”: Shah Rukh Khan to return as spy

Shah Rukh Khan aka Pathaan is returning with “Pathaan 2”. The Siddharth Anand movie marked the comeback of Shah Rukh Khan in 2023 after a hiatus of almost 5 years. It became the highest-grossing movie in his career, spanning three decades. And he went on to break his own record the same year with “Jawan”. When “Pathaan” released in January last year, there were talks about spinning the YRF movie into a franchise. “Tiger vs Pathaan” was speculated at the same time.

As per a report in Pinkvilla, Aditya Chopra and his team have been planning the sequel to the 2023 blockbuster hit movie “Pathaan”. The character of Shah Rukh Khan deeply resonated with the audience. People have been making demands of a sequel to the SRK, Deepika Padukone starrer movie. It was soon after the release of “Pathaan” that Shah Rukh and Aditya Chopra decided to spin it into a standalone franchise in YRF’s spyverse.

It is being said that Aditya Chopra and his team have been brainstorming and working on the script for “Pathaan 2” over the last year. It is planned to be a tent pole movie, that is, paving the way for future films in the spy verse and the franchise as well. In fact, it is being said that “Pathaan 2” will be pre-dated to Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan starrer “Tiger vs Pathaan”. The upcoming new movie “Pathaan 2” will set the stage for the epic showdown between Salman-SRK in Tiger vs Pathaan. (Agencies)

