‘She’s the queen of Bollywood’ Netizens slam X user who called Deepika ‘random girl’ at BAFTA

Deepika Padukone never leaves a single chance to make her country, India, proud of her. The Bollywood actress, who is known for phenomenal acting and versatility, stole all the limelight at the 77th British Academy Film Awards (BAFTA) awards. Padukone, who was one of the presenters at the award, became the talk of the internet for her dazzling look, which led many netizens to praise Padukone for her sartorial choice. Amidst this, an X user got badly trolled by netizens, who praised the Fighter actress for her look but was unaware of her stardom.

The desi internet was quick to school the user, who ended up calling Padukone “a random girl.” This all started after a user who goes by the name Strideseason on X, praised Deepika’s look as she went on to take a dig at singer Dua Lipa’s flowy gown.

Sharing Deepika’s photo, the user wrote, ‘’Idk who she is but girl ate that look. istg if Dua doesn’t serve like this…’’

When another user commented that the girl in the picture is Deepika. To this, the same user wrote, ‘’Idk but that outfit is everything.. watching some random girl eat so bad and then there’ll be Dua in a plain black gown.’’ The post quickly garnered the attention of Deepika fans, who slammed the X user for calling Deepika a “random girl”.

Not recognizing an international celebrity is a very common thing. But what netizens found disrespectful was calling an A-lister who is attending an event like BAFTA a ‘random girl’.

One user asked, ‘’RANDOM? She’s the biggest it girl of Bollywood.’’

“If she got invited to the BAFTAs red carpet why would you call her “a random girl”? another wrote.

“She is not some random girl!! She is the greatest and the most DECORATED ACTOR OF BOLLYWOOD INDUSTRY she is DEEPIKA PADUKONE Just Google her girl you’ll know everything about her!!’’ commented another X user. Soon after the backlash, the user reacting to one post on X apologised, saying, ‘’Idk I’m sorry!! I’m just knowing about her and my goodness she ate that look.’’

The internet went into a frenzy as Bollywood star Deepika graced the BAFTA Awards at the Royal Festive Hall in London’s Southbank Centre in a jaw-dropping Sabyasachi saree.

Padukone looked flawless in the sequined white saree. Keeping her look minimal, the actress wore a simple drop earring and tied her hair in a high bun.

Deepika presented the award for ‘Best Film Not In The English Language’. Jonathan Glazer’s The Zone of Interest was named as the winner in the category. (Agencies)

Also Read: Mumbai: Veteran Actor Rituraj Singh Passes Away at 59 Due to Cardiac Arrest

Also Watch: