Peppa Pig is returning to Indian stages with an all-new theatrical adventure.

BookMyShow Live, the live entertainment division of BookMyShow, has announced the India tour of KT Kids presents Peppa Pig Big Family Show!, which will travel across six cities from January to March 2027.

Following the success of its previous theatrical runs in India, the interactive production will visit Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Ghaziabad, New Delhi, Chennai and Bengaluru, offering young audiences and their families an opportunity to experience Peppa's world through live theatre.

The tour will begin in Mumbai on January 9 and 10, 2027, at Sophia Bhabha Auditorium, followed by Ahmedabad on January 23 and 24 at Pandit Dindayal Upadhyay Auditorium.

The production will then travel to Ghaziabad on January 30 and 31, before reaching New Delhi on February 6 and 7 at Kamani Auditorium.

The final two stops will be Chennai on February 27 and 28 at Sir Mutha Venkatasubba Rao Concert Hall, and Bengaluru on March 6 and 7 at Jnana Jyothi Auditorium.

Each city will host six performances across two days, with three shows scheduled daily.

Tickets for Peppa Pig Big Family Show! will go on general sale on November 26, 2026, at 5 PM IST, exclusively through BookMyShow.

The new production will revolve around an important development in Peppa's family as her baby sister, Evie, is about to arrive. Peppa, Mummy Pig, Daddy Pig and George are busy preparing for the new addition to the family. From building to decorating, the family has plenty to accomplish and will need the audience's help to complete their makeover before Evie's arrival. (ANI)

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