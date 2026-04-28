Phil Lord & Chris Miller reveal why Nicolas Cage was perfect for ‘Spider-Noir’

Executive producers Phil Lord and Chris Miller have revealed that Nicolas Cage’s unique take on the lead role shaped the tone of their upcoming series Spider-Noir. They said Cage’s idea of mixing classic noir seriousness with humour convinced them early on, describing the performance as “70% Humphrey Bogart and 30% Bugs Bunny.”

Miller explained that while noir is often seen as serious, it also carries wit and cleverness, something Cage brings naturally. Lord added that the show balances drama, mystery, and playfulness, aiming to be both emotionally rich and entertaining.

Based on the Marvel comic Spider-Man Noir, the live-action series follows Ben Reilly, a worn-out private investigator in 1930s New York. After a personal tragedy, he is forced to confront his past while serving as the city’s only superhero. The creators said the project originated from Cage’s earlier role in Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, where he voiced the same character.

Rather than tying the series into a larger franchise, the team wanted Spider-Noir to stand alone. Miller described it as a self-contained story, calling it “the Hope Diamond of television.” To develop the show, they collaborated with showrunner Oren Uziel, known for his deep appreciation of noir storytelling.

Cage also influenced the character’s arc, suggesting a more aged and worn-out version of the hero instead of a typical young protagonist—an idea the creators fully embraced. Lord emphasised that the emotional depth of the story remains central, focusing on human struggles alongside superhero responsibilities, a philosophy inspired by producer Amy Pascal.

The series also stars Lamorne Morris, Li Jun Li, and Karen Rodriguez. Produced by Sony Pictures Television, Spider-Noir will stream on Prime Video and MGM+, with Harry Bradbeer directing the first episodes. (ANI)

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