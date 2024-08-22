Picture of B’wood veterans partying with sex offender Roman Polanski goes viral

An old image of veteran Bollywood actors like Vinod Khanna, Raj Kapoor, Randhir Kapoor and others has surfaced on social media which shows them spending time with French-Polish director Roman Polanski. What makes the picture disturbing is that though Polanski is a celebrated director and producer, he is a convicted sex offender who fled the USA in 1978.

In 1977, Polanski was arrested for drugging and raping a 13-year-old girl. Polanski was indicted on six counts of criminal behaviour, including rape. He pleaded guilty to the lesser charge of unlawful sex with a minor in exchange for a probation-only sentence. The night before his sentencing hearing in 1978, he learned that the judge would likely reject the proffered plea bargain, so he fled the US and settled in Europe, where he continued his career. He remains a fugitive from the US justice system. (IANS)

Also Read: Mom-to-be Deepika Padukone dines with Indian Olympian badminton player Lakshya Sen

Also Watch: